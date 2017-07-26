ProSight Specialty Launches All-lines Marine Contractors Insurance Program

ProSight Specialty Insurance has launched its Longshore+ Marine Contractors program, with the goal of unifying all lines of marine insurance under a single carrier.

The package offering provides the following coverages:

Marine General Liability

Workers Compensation and USL&H

Contractor’s Equipment

Hull & Machinery

Protection & Indemnity plus Marine Employers Liability

Property

Auto

Excess (Bumbershoot) Liability

Prior to the Longshore+ Marine Contractors program, when a marine contractor needed to file an employee injury claim, it would have to be determined where the claim should be filed and which policy would respond. With this new program, the claims experience has been streamlined to a single carrier.

This program is designed specifically for marine contractors and offers employee background checks and drug screenings.

ProSight is working with International Special Risk, a marine intermediary insurance broker on the East Coast. They provide technical expertise and nationwide market access to retail agents and brokers.

ProSight Specialty Insurance was founded by CEO Joe Beneducci in 2009 and focuses on niche industries in the property and casualty market.