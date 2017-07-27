Zurich North America’s Cunningham Adds Captive Unit Responsibilities

Todd Cunningham has been named to head the Single-Parent and Sponsored-Cell Captives unit for Zurich North America.

As part of its single-parent captive solutions, Zurich offers fronting, reinsurance, claims, risk-engineering and loss-analysis services for single-parent captives and a multinational reach that can help align captive programs with local insurance regulations.

The Zurich sponsored-cell captive can provide customers with a risk management approach that many midsize and even larger corporations may not have pursued due to the belief that the complexity and costs of program implementation and administration would be prohibitive.

Cunningham has been responsible for underwriting and business development of customized insurance for Zurich customers since 2005. He specializes in developing non-traditional programs covering diverse risks and designing programs that can incorporate these risks on a cost-effective basis. Cunningham will continue to lead Zurich’s Strategic Risk Solutions Group, which specializes in integrated and structured products with multi-year features for commercial customers.

Before joining Zurich, Cunningham was a vice president at AIG Risk Finance, specializing in alternative risk transfer programs. Prior to that, he worked in the environmental practices for Chubb and AIG in various management and underwriting roles.

He is based in Zurich’s New York City office.