Jeatran Named Marsh & McLennan Agency President; Mott Becomes Chief Operating Officer

Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, appointed Bill Jeatran as president and Christina Mott as chief operating officer.

Both will report to David Eslick, chairman and CEO of MMA.

As president of MMA, Jeatran will focus on advancing MMA’s strategic direction through acquisitions, client engagement, talent development and best practices. Jeatran will continue to be based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jeatran succeeds Benjamin Allen who has left the firm and is now CEO with iJet International, a Maryland-based firm that offers tailored management services to global corporations.

Formerly CEO of its upper Midwest region, Jeatran founded RJF Agencies in 1986 and was CEO until its acquisition by MMA in 2011.

“Having built his own successful business before most recently leading MMA’s largest region, the upper Midwest, Bill is the ideal executive to help develop MMA’s strategic priorities for the future,” Eslick said.

As chief operating officer of MMA, Mott will be responsible for operational best practices, innovation, technology/digitization initiatives and product development working closely with regional MMA leaders and teams across Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Mott previously served as Innovation Leader, Marsh Global Risk & Specialties. Her prior roles at MMC include global head of Innovation for MMC Corporate and director of Solution Development for Oliver Wyman. She is based in New York.