Liberty Mutual Enhances Commercial Insurance Property Form

Liberty Mutual’s has launched a new proprietary Premier Property Protector all-risk policy to accommodate all of a broker’s single carrier and shared and layered property coverage needs.

According to Mike Fallon, president of National Insurance, Liberty Mutual’s business unit that provides commercial insurance products and services to brokers handling mid-size and large accounts, the Premier Property Protector form helps brokers quickly pinpoint, compare and explain coverages, limits and terms and conditions.

He added it is supported by Liberty Mutual’s consultative property risk engineers.

The company broadened its fire and natural catastrophe appetite, and enhanced its risk-taking culture where underwriting account teams have the expertise, authority and now the products to help brokers develop property programs that meet the specific coverage and service needs of individual risk managers.

Premier Property Protector is currently available in 49 states and pending approval by Texas regulators.

Liberty Mutual Insurance offers a range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, accident & health, commercial automobile, general liability, property, surety, workers compensation, group disability, group life, specialty lines, reinsurance, individual life and annuity products.