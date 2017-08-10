New FITLIFE Program from Venture Targets Fitness Facilities & Spas

Venture Programs, a national insurance program administrator, has launched FITLIFE, a fitness, wellness and spa program. The new program is designed to improve the coverage, risk management and claims handling available to fitness and spa businesses.

FITLIFE will provide a variety of insurance products and services for health clubs, athletic studios, gyms, destination and day spas, aerobics, mind-body, Pilates and other niche fitness studios.

The FITLIFE program will be offered in 47 states, excluding Louisiana, Montana and

Virginia. Coverages available include: property, crime, general liability, hospitality

professional liability, liquor liability, commercial auto, cyber risk and privacy liability, and umbrella liability. Agents and brokers working with FITLIFE will receive the benefits of Venture’s exclusive underwriting authority with a national carrier rated A+ by A.M. Best Company.

FITLIFE policyholders will also receive access to a new-to-market risk management tool aimed at improving safety and compliance.

Safety Tag, a mobile, cloud-based platform, allows users to conduct background checks, track compliance, access safety files and log injuries, among other things.

Other risk management services are also available including: WellWorks, a program offering online fitness and nutrition tools; and a new resource center, offering operational safety reminders and checklists geared toward spa and fitness center risks.

FITLIFE, policyholders will haveaccess to other specialty insurers, enhanced coverage forms and added catastrophe capacity. Additionally, FITLIFE will be equipped to handle facilities with multiple locations, provide access to large deductible alternatives and offer competitive pricing.

Venture Programs is a program manager that designs, underwrites and distributes industry-specific insurance packages. Based in West Chester, Pa., Venture has underwriting alliances with many global carrier groups, including Old Republic, Chubb, Allied World, Hamilton, RSUI, USLI, Zurich North America, Monitor and Lloyd’s of London.

Founded in 1993, Venture provides specialty insurance packages for select vertical

industries—including golf and country clubs, resorts, hotels, hunting and fishing lodges,

and city and social clubs, as well as commercial marine and hard-to-place property risks.