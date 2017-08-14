Great American Adds Salway, Cacoilo to Manage New Luxury Yacht Program

Great American Insurance Group’s Ocean Marine Division has introduced its Luxury Yacht Program, offering insurance products for luxury yachts through select yacht specialty agents.

Rick Salway has joined Great American as divisional vice president to oversee the development and management of the new Luxury Yacht Program. He has over 25 years of industry experience, most recently as vice president – Recreational Marine at XL Catlin.

Prior to that, he held roles with Chubb, Atlantic Mutual and Travelers Luxury Yacht. He is the current and a past Chairman of the American Institute of Marine Underwriters Pleasure Craft committee.

In addition, Sue Cacoilo has joined Great American’s Ocean Marine Division as business development manager for the Luxury Yacht Program, where she will have responsibility for luxury yacht program underwriting and portfolio management.

Cacoilo has over 20 years of experience within the marine insurance sector, both in retail and reinsurance underwriting with luxury yacht specialization. Prior to this, she was an assistant vice president at XL Catlin, and held various leadership and underwriting roles at Travelers Luxury Yacht, Atlantic Mutual and Guy Carpenter.

Great American Insurance Group is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operations primarily in property and casualty insurance. Its focus is mostly on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.