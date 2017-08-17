Pioneer Special Risk to Offer CPL Coverage Expansion For Specialty Contractors

Pioneer Special Risk has launched a new optional coverage expansion for specialty contractors that offers them the option of including incidental contractors pollution coverage, traditionally required as part of their client’s contractual terms, within the specialty contractor’s primary CGL policy.

Applicable insurance limits for the incidental CPL are included within the $1 million per occurrence; $2 million general aggregate policy limits for the primary CGL.

Mary Wiseley, senior vice president of Specialty Contractors at Pioneer Special Risk, is the underwriter for the coverage. She said the product was developed in response to the increasing need from clients for coverage to protect against incidental pollution.

For those risks which have more than incidental CPL coverage needs, Pioneer Special Risk’s environmental liability team with locations in Exton, Pennsylvania & Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Underwriters, the underwriting group within Minova Insurance Holdings Ltd, launched in April 2011 and trades as both a risk carrier and MGA/MGU with full delegated underwriting authority in over 120 Lloyd’s class codes. Pioneer operates with the backing of Liberty Syndicate 4472 and has 22 underwriting teams across the property, marine and casualty classes. Pioneer underwrites via over 25 facilities operating via Lloyd’s and Non-Lloyd’s platforms. Pioneer has delegated authority arrangements with 29 markets, TOBA’s with 130 London and overseas brokers and nationwide distribution capability across the U.S.

In the U.S., Pioneer Special Risk operates via its offices in New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia via a network of retail and wholesale brokers. It focuses on specialty risk coverages including E&S casualty, financial products, diversified financial services, securities broker-dealers, allied healthcare, environmental liability and specialty contractors.