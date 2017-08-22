Brit Global Specialty USA Taps Aspen’s Liening as SVP, Excess Casualty

Brit Ltd. announced it has appointed Jonathan Liening as senior vice president, Excess Casualty, for Brit Global Specialty USA.

Liening joins BGSU, effective Aug. 21, and is based in Chicago. He reports to Douglas Trainor. He will focus on writing excess casualty through wholesale intermediaries.

Liening brings over 10 years’ experience of growing and leading both primary and excess casualty businesses. He joins BGSU from Aspen Insurance, where he had worked since January 2013, with his most recent role being vice president, Primary Casualty. Liening began his career at Travelers Insurance, where he underwrote excess and surplus business for accounts of all sizes.

“Jonathan represents another strategic hire for BGSU as we continue to expand our platform in the U.S.,” commented Nick Davies, president, Brit Global Specialty Americas.

Source: Brit Ltd.