Panensky to Lead New Ironshore Computer Emergency Response Team

August 25, 2017

Ironshore Inc. has unveiled a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to manage cyber claims across all product lines.

CERT-Ironshore is a dedicated computer response team comprised of cyber claims coordinators representing each specialty lines division. Howard Panensky will serve as director of CERT-Ironshore, reporting to Mike Mitrovic, Ironshore Global Claims officer.

CERT-Ironshore will provide insureds a single point of contact for cyber risk claim coordination and collaboration. CERT-Ironshore coordinators will offer technical advice and support in response to cyber security incidents.

Third-party assistance will be available to all policyholders to manage cyber security risk with selected vendors at pre-negotiated Ironshore rates.

According to Mitrovic, in the event of a cyber-related claim, policyholders will have a coordinated claims strategy by accessing coordinators and resources with cyber claims handling expertise.

Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual Company, provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks located throughout the world. Select specialty coverages are underwritten at Lloyd’s through Ironshore’s Pembroke Syndicate 4000.

Interested in Cyber Risk?
Get automatic alerts for this topic.

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features