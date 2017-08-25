Panensky to Lead New Ironshore Computer Emergency Response Team

Ironshore Inc. has unveiled a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to manage cyber claims across all product lines.

CERT-Ironshore is a dedicated computer response team comprised of cyber claims coordinators representing each specialty lines division. Howard Panensky will serve as director of CERT-Ironshore, reporting to Mike Mitrovic, Ironshore Global Claims officer.

CERT-Ironshore will provide insureds a single point of contact for cyber risk claim coordination and collaboration. CERT-Ironshore coordinators will offer technical advice and support in response to cyber security incidents.

Third-party assistance will be available to all policyholders to manage cyber security risk with selected vendors at pre-negotiated Ironshore rates.

According to Mitrovic, in the event of a cyber-related claim, policyholders will have a coordinated claims strategy by accessing coordinators and resources with cyber claims handling expertise.

Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual Company, provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks located throughout the world. Select specialty coverages are underwritten at Lloyd’s through Ironshore’s Pembroke Syndicate 4000.