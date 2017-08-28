Data Firm TransUnion Buys Driving Records Provider Datalink

Data provider TransUnion sad it has completed the acquisition of Datalink Services Inc., also known as Compass Driving Records, a nationwide provider of vehicle and driving records and driver pre-screening services.

Chris Cartwright, president of TransUnion’s USIS division, said Datalink Services is a “strong addition to TransUnion’s insurance business.” Motor vehicle driving records are used by insurers to determine the likelihood of future claims and by other industries to screen employees who will operate vehicles.

The acquisition closed on August 18. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Datalink Services has been providing driving and vehicle records to the insurance industry since 2001. Its trademarked products, SmartMVR and SmartVR, provide real-time data and records from motor vehicle departments in all 50 states.