Former Chubb Executive Spiro Named CEO for The Hilb Group

Richard G. Spiro, a former senior executive of The Chubb Corp., has been named chief executive officer of The Hilb Group (THG), a property/casualty and employee benefits agency based in Richmond, Va.

Spiro brings 30 years of experience in the insurance and financial services sectors to THG. From 2008 to 2016, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Chubb Corp. Before joining Chubb, Spiro was an investment banker specializing in advising the insurance industry on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and equity and debt financings. Spiro was a managing director in the financial institutions investment banking group at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. where he worked from 1999 to 2008. He held a variety of positions in Citigroup’s financial institutions group, including head of North America and head of Insurance Investment Banking. Spiro began his investment banking career at The First Boston Corp. in 1986 where he was a managing director in the financial institutions group and he also served as a managing director and head of U.S. Insurance Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers.

The Hilb Group, a middle market insurance agency, is a portfolio company of Boston, Mass.-based private equity firm ABRY Partners.