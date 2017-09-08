HDI Launches Cyber Coverage for Manufacturing Companies

International insurer HDI Global Insurance Company (HDI) has introduced a new cyber product, Cyber+ Smart, designed to support the manufacturing sector.

Cyber+ Smart is designed for U.S. enterprises with annual revenues of up to $350 million. Coverage is provided on a combined single limit basis without sub limits and addresses both first- and third-party risks, including business income loss, cyber theft and cyber extortion.

This new cyber product will be written by HDI’s recently announced E&S subsidiary, HDI Specialty Insurance Company (HDI Specialty).

Coverage features include:

Short form application (five questions)

Rate indications within 24 hours

Maximum capacity: Up to $10 million worldwide

HDI Global SE is an international industrial lines insurer and member of the Talanx Group. In the United States, HDI Global SE operates with its subsidiary, HDI Global Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and is licensed in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. HDI Specialty Insurance Company is an excess and surplus lines subsidiary of HDI Global Insurance Company.