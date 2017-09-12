SIS Wholesale Insurance Services Launches Online Inland Marine Program

Safebuilt Insurance Services, Inc. dba SIS Wholesale Insurance Services, a national commercial lines insurance program administrator, has launched a new online inland marine contractors’ equipment program. The program includes coverage for miscellaneous tools and equipment; scheduled light, medium, and heavy equipment; rented and leased equipment; employee tools; installation floaters; office contents; and computer hardware and data, and is available in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

SIS’ Inland Marine program is delivered via its online rating and policy management platform, SIS Online 2.0. The 2.0 system incorporates a comparative rating engine which offers SIS’ appointed brokers access to quote, bind, and issue policies within minutes from its eight current exclusive programs, while also allowing brokers to manage all in-force business, endorsements, and renewals. Coverage may be procured on a stand-alone basis or in companion to SIS’ general liability and/or surety bond products within its customer cross-sell module.

David Pike, chief executive officer of SIS, said the new online inland marine program is supported by Brit and Novae, and is the first of several innovations that its has outlined for the expansion of its platform over the upcoming years.

SIS is accepting producer appointments and new business submissions through its proprietary SIS Online 2.0 portal at sis.onlinemga.com/2.0.

SIS is a national, full-service, property and casualty insurance program administrator and general agency offering an array of commercial lines solutions.