CNA Names Dasher Underwriting VP for Small Business

Commercial lines insurer CNA has announced the appointment of Greg Dasher to vice president of underwriting for its Small Business segment.

Dasher will be responsible for the small business segment’s strategic and operational underwriting objectives.

Dasher is based in Chicago and reports to Wes Sprinkle, senior vice president, Small Business.

Dasher joined CNA in 1997 as a senior underwriter. Since that time, he has held varying roles with increased responsibility across CNA, including underwriting consultant, Western Zone underwriting director, director of Product Development and assistant vice president, Product & Underwriting. Most recently, Dasher served as assistant vice president, Underwriting Services.