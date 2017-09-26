Answer Financial Adds Rideshare Gap Coverage in 24 States

Answer Financial, a national auto and home insurance agency., has added rideshare gap coverage plans to its offerings on its insurance comparison shopping platform.

Rideshare drivers can now compare specialized coverage plans from insurers like Safeco, Progressive and Mercury.

Peter Foley, SVP of Sales and Client Service Operations for Answer Financial, said personal auto insurance only covers drivers until they turn on their rideshare app, but their commercial insurance doesn’t kick in until they pick up a passenger, creating a gap in coverage. He added by offering rideshare gap coverage, the company is ensuring drivers are protected during that window of time where neither their commercial or personal policy covers them.

The rideshare insurance products are available residents in the following states, with plans to roll out additional states in the coming months: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

In addition to rideshare gap coverage, Answer also offers personal insurance plans for auto, home, condo, and a variety of specialty lines including RV, boat, motorcycle and more.

Answer Financial, through its agencies Insurance Answer Center and Right Answer Insurance, is an independent personal lines agency operation, providing auto and home insurance policies directly to consumers and through a broad network of marketing partners.