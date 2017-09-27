Glatfelter Adds Workers’ Compensation Coverage to Program Business Offerings

Glatfelter Program Managers (GPM) has added workers’ compensation to its program business offerings, effective Nov. 1.

Educational institutions, independent school bus contractors, water/sewer entities, senior living facilities, hospices, home health care agencies and religious institutions are among those who may be eligible for this coverage in addition to their current property and casualty insurance policies through Glatfelter’s divisions: Glatfelter Public Practice, Glatfelter Healthcare Practice and Glatfelter Religious Practice.

According to Arthur Seifert, president of Glatfelter Program Managers, the coverage is available through an “A” IX A.M. Best Rated carrier who has specialized in workers’ compensation for over 100 years.

Clients will also have access to Glatfelter’s claims management services, the assistance of risk control professionals and integrated managed care services.

The coverages will start off being available in 25 states, including: Ala., Ariz., Calif., Colo., Conn., Fla., Ga., Ill., Md., Maine, Miss., Mt., N.C., Neb., N.H., N.J., Nev., N.Y., Okla., Pa., S.C., S.D., Texas, Utah, and Va.

Glatfelter Program Managers is specializes in niche commercial insurance markets in the country, servicing educational institutions, municipalities, independent school bus contractors and water/sewer entities; fire departments, ambulance and rescue squads and 911 centers; senior living, CCRCs, hospice and home health care agencies; and churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions.