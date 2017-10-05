Carpenter Appoints Yoder to Lead Global Innovation & Product Development

Guy Carpenter & Co., the reinsurance brokerage subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos., has appointed Claude Yoder as managing director and global chief innovation and product officer, effective Sept. 18.

Yoder is based in New York and reports to Rob Bentley, managing director and head of Global Strategic Advisory.

Yoder brings more than 25 years of experience in primary insurance, underwriting, risk management, product development and research and development to Guy Carpenter, commented Bentley.

Most recently, Yoder served as head of Marsh Global Analytics, a global team that delivered solutions supporting Marsh’s global insurance broking and consulting activities. His team led a global effort to position analytics as a principal component of Marsh’s client and prospect development offerings.

During Yoder’s tenure, Marsh developed a suite of more than 20 real-time decisional analytic and benchmarking solutions delivered via mobile technology (the Marsh Analytics Platform), the company said in a statement. The offering spanned core client and new-business efforts in casualty, property, professional liability and employee health and benefits.

Prior to joining Marsh in 2011, Yoder spent nearly 20 years in actuarial, underwriting and innovation roles for several insurance carriers, including at The Hartford where he led Research & Data and was responsible for advanced analytics, leveraging predictive modeling to improve pricing and claims.

Yoder holds a BA in mathematics from Franklin & Marshall College. He is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Source: Guy Carpenter