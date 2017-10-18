Risk Cooperative Becomes Lloyd’s Coverholder for Cyber Insurance Facility

Risk Cooperative, a specialized insurance and risk advisory firm, has been approved as a Lloyd’s coverholder giving it the ability to provide up to $10 million in stand-alone cyber insurance coverage.

Risk Cooperative can now offer middle market customers and channel partners access to customizable cyber insurance coverage. For coverage amounts greater than $10 million, Risk Cooperative can work with insurance partners on cyber insurance options in excess of $100 million in coverage.

Risk Cooperative’s cyber insurance facility also offers an educational offering through an alliance with Ridge Global, a specialized risk advisory firm founded by Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security and former Governor of Pennsylvania.

In addition to focusing on the middle market, Risk Cooperative’s cyber insurance facility enables customization through channel partnerships and offers options including pre-investment due diligence, catastrophic stop-loss programs, and resilience-by-design at the product, service or software layers.

Risk Cooperative and Ridge Global formally integrated leadership and operations in 2017 and offer risk management products.

Risk Cooperative offers insurance and risk management options in 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico.