Swiss Re Adds Management Liability Coverage for Non-Profits, Private Companies

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has expanded its Executive Risk product offering with the launch of SwissGuard, a multi-coverage, management liability policy designed for non-profit and private companies.

SwissGuard insures against directors and officers liability, employment practices liability and fiduciary liability for US-domiciled companies. It protects against claims derived from mergers and acquisitions activity, financial performance, employment matters and breach of fiduciary duty, among others. SwissGuard is available in all fifty states, including California. These products can be purchased individually or on a combined basis.

With the purchase of employment practices liability coverage, insureds will have access to employment practices risk management services, employment seminars and a call-in helpline.

SwissGuard also features a Public Company Coverage Quote section built into our base form.

SwissGuard provides tailored coverage to companies across sectors, including manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, education and retail. This product can be issued on admitted or non-admitted paper.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions offers insurance capacity to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. Policies are underwritten on carriers licensed for the product and jurisdiction and range from standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs, to highly customized products. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves customers from over 50 offices worldwide and is backed by the Swiss Re Group.