Brit Global Specialty Adds Nationwide’s Mocio to U.S. Cyber Team

Brit Global Specialty has appointed Courtney Mocio as vice president, Cyber & Technology. In this role, Mocio will be responsible for helping to grow Brit’s cyber and technology portfolio in the U.S.

Mocio brings a track record of underwriting network security and data privacy products. She joins BGSU from Nationwide Insurance Co. (Freedom Specialty) where she spent the last five years writing a book of cyber, technology and professional business. Prior to Nationwide, Courtney was an underwriter at Hartford Financial Products for cyber, management liability and errors and omissions business.

She will be based in BSGU’s New York City office and report to Michael Carr, senior vice president for Cyber.

This announcement follows the appointment of Michael Carr earlier in 2017 to lead Brit’s U.S.- based Cyber and Technology team.