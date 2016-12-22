Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Louisiana’s Group Insurance Associates

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Group Insurance Associates Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Group Insurance Associates Inc. (GIA) is an employee benefits insurance broker that provides all lines of group benefit insurance products to small and middle-market businesses and individual clients throughout the United States. The firm specializes in health, life, dental and disability coverages.

Wayne Landwerlin, Glenn Hayes and their team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of John Neumaier, head of Gallagher’s South Central employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.