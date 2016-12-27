USGS: Several Quakes, 1 of 3.5M, Struck North Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed several earthquakes have struck northern Oklahoma, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5.
No injuries or damage are reported from the quakes that occurred Friday afternoon near Mooreland, about 108 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
The 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded about 2:45 p.m. Friday, followed aftershocks with preliminary magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.3.
Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.
Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations. Regulators have asked oil and natural gas producers to close injection wells in certain areas or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.
