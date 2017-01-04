Stephens Insurance Adds Braniff, Plumhoff as Executives in Houston

Little Rock, Ark.-based Stephens Insurance LLC has hired John Braniff Jr. and Jonathan Plumhoff in an expansion of its Houston office, which the company opened last year.

Braniff joins Stephens as executive vice president with expertise in worldwide catastrophic property placements specific to the private equity, real estate, restaurant and energy sectors. As a third-generation insurance professional, he most recently served as senior vice president in enterprise risk management and insurance services for USI Southwest. Braniff also worked for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Plumhoff will serve as executive vice president of the Benefits Group. Following in the footsteps of his father, Craig Plumhoff, Plumhoff has served as vice president of Benefits at USI, where he was the lead consultant. Plumhoff was previously a vice president at Plumhoff & Associates.

There are currently more than 170 associates throughout Stephens Insurance network of offices in Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Dallas, Austin, Jackson and Houston.

Stephens Insurance is an affiliate of Stephens Inc., a full service investment banking firm headquartered in Little Rock.

Source: Stephens Insurance