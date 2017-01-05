Texas Re-Certifies 10 Companies to Self-Insure for Workers’ Comp

The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified 10 employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 15,000 people in Texas.

DWC renewed:

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

FedEx Freight Inc.

Guardian Industries Corp.

International Paper Co.

James Construction Group LLC

Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000.

Source: TDI