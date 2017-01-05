Texas Re-Certifies 10 Companies to Self-Insure for Workers’ Comp

The Texas Department of Insurance’s Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) re-certified 10 employers to self-insure workers’ compensation claims. Together, the companies employ about 15,000 people in Texas.
DWC renewed:
- Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.
- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
- FedEx Freight Inc.
- Guardian Industries Corp.
- International Paper Co.
- James Construction Group LLC
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
To be certified to self-insure, a company must meet state requirements and have a minimum workers’ compensation insurance unmodified manual premium of $500,000.
Source: TDI