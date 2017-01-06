Weather Service: At Least 8 Tornadoes Hit Louisiana on Jan. 2

The National Weather Service says at least eight tornadoes hit Louisiana on Jan. 2.

Survey teams conclude twisters damaged parts of Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides and Tangipahoa parishes.

The most powerful storm, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, hit south of Ragley in Beauregard Parish, with top winds of 110 mph. It damaged 10 to 25 homes, as well as outbuildings and power lines along a 2.8-mile, 100-yard-wide path.

Four twisters spun from the same thunderstorm between Alexandria and Marksville. Bunkie had at least 70 buildings damaged or destroyed, while Hessmer had at least 30.

At least 19 tornadoes have been counted so far in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.

A storm that killed four people in southeast Alabama is being classified not as a tornado, but thunderstorm winds.

