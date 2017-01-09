Shotts Named VP at Ascend Insurance Brokerage in Dallas

David Shotts joined Dallas-based Ascend Insurance Brokerage as vice president.

Ascend specializes in insurance and risk management services for the entertainment industry.

Shotts formerly was vice president of Risk Management at USI. He also previously worked at at Investigation Technologies as vice president, Operations and Sales, and as director of Sales at Baldwin-Cox Agency.

Shotts’ expertise is in the security world, and his focus at Ascend will be event security and staffing, alongside traditional security officer firms and electronic monitoring services.

Source: Ascend Insurance Brokerage