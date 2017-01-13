As GOP Seeks Repeal, Louisiana Governor Defends Medicaid Expansion

Gov. John Bel Edwards is outlining his defense for Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion, pushing back on Republican work in Congress to dismantle the federal health law that created the program.

The Democratic governor is highlighting the health services people have received since Louisiana began its Medicaid expansion in July.

More than 370,000 people are getting government-financed health insurance through the program in Louisiana, the first Deep South state to participate. Edwards and his health secretary say people are receiving treatment for cancer, diabetes and other health conditions discovered because of the new Medicaid coverage.

But while Louisiana’s governor touts the benefits, nearly all the state’s congressional delegation members are supporting efforts in Washington to repeal the federal health law that allows for the expansion.

