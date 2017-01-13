Oklahoma Lawmaker Wants More Focus on Repeat Drunk Drivers

An Oklahoma woman was killed in a traffic accident on New Year’s Eve caused by a drunk driver who had been cited several times previously for driving under the influence.

Now, an Oklahoma state representative is calling for a stronger focus on drunk-driving laws

In a press statement, Rep. Mike Sanders said Amanda Carson, 37, of Yukon, was killed in the Dec. 31 accident in which three others in the vehicle, a 9-year-old, a 4-year-old and an exchange student from Vietnam, were also injured. The 9-year-old sustained massive head injuries and the exchange student is still fighting for her life.

The driver of the vehicle that police say caused the crash, Craig Edward Maker, was arrested for driving under the influence.

“Cracking down on repeat drunk drivers is of critical importance to me as it is to the public at large,” said Sanders, R-Kingfisher. “I authored legislation last year that I know will make a significant difference in prosecuting repeat drunk drivers. With the recent news of this terrible tragedy, I will be taking an even closer look at what we can do in state statute to stop this plague on our state.”

According to Sanders, Maker was previously convicted of three misdemeanors and one felony, which was deferred, associated with driving under the influence. His vehicle should have fitted with an Interlock device, which would have monitored his breath alcohol level, but he was driving his mother’s car, Sanders said.

Last year Sanders authored House Bill 3146, which created the Impaired Driving Elimination Act (IDEA). That law, which took effect on Nov. 1, 2016, moves all DUI cases from municipal non-courts of record to a court of record, ensuring the district attorneys have access to a driver’s records.

The problem in the Maker case, the driver of the vehicle that police say caused the crash was previously prosecuted in courts of record. It’s unknown how many, if any, DUIs he had in non-courts of record.

Sanders said it is because of cases like this that he wrote his original law.

“Every time you have someone with multiple driving under the influence charges, you have the potential for loss of life,” Sanders said. “Yet, the clear fact remains that we must do even more to protect lives. Public safety is severely put at risk by cases like these.”

Sanders said he will pursue meeting again with district attorneys this year to ask what further changes may be required in statute to further protect the public and to prosecute repeat offenders appropriately.

“I’m not giving up on this,” Sanders said. “As my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Carson, my resolve strengthens to ensure her death is not in vain.”

Source: Oklahoma House of Representatives