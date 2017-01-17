Severe Storms Cause Damage Across Texas

A powerful storm system unleashed strong winds and torrential rains across much of Texas over night on Sunday, knocking out power, damaging homes and flooding streets.

Authorities say at least 30 homes were damaged when the storm rolled through parts of North Texas. In addition, a tornado touched down in Central Texas on Sunday, hail fell in the Hill Country west of Austin and Houston remained under a tornado warning on Monday after a night of damaging storms.

In North Texas, the Frisco Fire Department said one homeowner reported that the windows had been blown out. A chimney blew over on another street, and trees and fences were also damaged during the storm Sunday night.

No injuries were reported.

A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans and players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game.

The Dallas Morning News reported that a tornado touched down in the Dallas suburb Grand Prairie at around 8:45 p.m., demolishing a building and damaging hangar doors at the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down Sunday evening near Clifton, southwest of Fort Worth in the central part of the state. No injuries were reported, but damage was reported in the Bosque County town of Clifton and east of Lake Whitney, but it’s unclear if both areas were hit by the same tornado.

Strong storms also moved through Houston on Monday morning, following a night of storms. The weather service issued a tornado warning Monday for the Houston area.

At least one event Monday marking the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was disrupted.

