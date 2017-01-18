Nored Named to Head Legal Division at Texas Insurance Department

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax has selected Michael Nored to head the Legal Division at the Texas Department of Insurance.

Nored replaces Stan Strickland, a 21-year veteran of the agency who is leaving at the end of the month to join an Austin law firm.

Nored joined TDI as a staff attorney in the Compliance Division in 2012. He then moved to the Legal Division in 2013 and became director of Financial Counsel later that year. His TDI experience includes work on legal issues related to licensing, financial monitoring, troubled company intervention, receivership, and regulatory litigation.

Nored also has 14 years of private sector law experience. He moves into his new position February 1.

Source: TDI