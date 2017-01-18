Oklahoma Company Fined More than $535K for Safety, Health Violations

An Oklahoma truck bed manufacturer was cited by federal safety officials for putting workers at risk and fined more than $500,000 after investigators identified multiple safety and health violations at the company’s workplace.

A complaint of unsafe working conditions led U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors to investigate the safety and health of employees at BigTex Trailer Manufacturing Inc., which does business as CM Truck Beds. Investigators found 20 serious violations, one willful and three repeated violations — prompting the agency to propose $535,411 in fines.

In the investigation, begun on July 13, 2016, federal safety and health inspectors found workers who performed spray painting and powder coating did not receive required medical evaluation and respirator fit tests. The agency also cited CM Truck Beds for repeated violations of failing to proof test chain slings and provide welding protection.

OSHA issued citations for a willful violation after inspectors found workers operated hydraulic press brakes without machine guards in place. In addition, they identified 20 serious violations that included failing to:

Ensure safe use of the spray booth and prevent overexposure.

Safely cover floor holes, ensure exits are accessible and labeled properly.

Properly store compressed gas tanks.

Properly label chemicals.

Have a hazardous energy control program in place, and to train workers in its procedures.

Ensure safe use of powered industrial trucks.

Inspect and guard chain slings and sprockets as required.

Ensure safety guards were in place on a portable grinder.

Headquartered in Madill, Big Tex’s subsidiaries — CM Trailers and CM Truck Beds — employ about 500 workers in Oklahoma, with 120 of its employees at its newly constructed Kingston facility.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the citations and penalties before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Source: OSHA