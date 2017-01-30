Texas Seeking Public Members for Insurance Guaranty Boards

January 30, 2017

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) is accepting applications through March 1 for public members of two boards:

  • The Texas Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association Board of Directors. The board oversees the association, which helps protect Texans if a property and casualty insurer fails.
  • Texas Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association Board of Directors. This board oversees the association’s guarantee of performance of certain contractual obligations arising from life, accident and health insurance policies or annuity contracts.

Applications for these boards may be found on the Texas Department of Insurance website.

Source: TDI

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features