Moussaid Named Senior VP in JLT Speciality’s Dallas Office

JLT Specialty USA, a U.S. subsidiary of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. (JLT), has appointed Robert Moussaid as senior vice president focused on the power sector. He is based in Dallas.

Moussaid comes to JLT with more than 23 years’ experience in the insurance industry as a broker, consultant and risk manager. Moussaid’s primary focus will be on assisting JLT’s power sector clients and prospects assess and manage risk. He most recently was with Energy Future Holdings (formerly TXU) and previously worked with industry mutuals including AEGIS, FM Global NEIL and EMANI.

Moussaid was the director, Risk & Insurance, at Energy Future Holdings Corp. He started his insurance career with insurance brokers Johnson & Higgins in their Cleveland office, and was transferred to Saudi Arabia a few years later where he helped develop the region’s emerging practice. Moussaid also served in various positions for American Electric Power Co. (AEP) where his responsibilities included management of the global liability and property, executive liability, builders risk and captive programs.

Moussaid holds the Certified Risk Manager International (CRM) professional designation.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson provides insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services.

Source: JLT Specialty USA