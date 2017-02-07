School Flood Damage in Baton Rouge Tops $60M

Officials estimate that it will cost more than $62 million and years of work to repair flooded schools in Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that of the 10 schools that were forced to temporarily relocate because of the August flood, just one has been fully repaired and is back open. Four administrative centers have also been closed since the flood.

At an all-day retreat at the Louisiana Technology Center on Feb. 4, school officials said some of the flood-damaged schools may never reopen.

Some of the schools are currently undergoing repairs, but future construction depends in part on how quickly the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburses the school system.

FEMA has agreed to reimburse up to 90 percent of flood costs, but has not yet distributed any funds.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.