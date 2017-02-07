Marsh & Mclennan Agency Acquires Texas Benefits Firm

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA) has acquired iaCONSULTING, a Lubbock, Texas-based employee benefits consulting firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, iaCONSULTING offers a wide range of employee health and benefits-related services to midsize employers in Texas. iaCONSULTING CEO Bill Hartsfield and the rest of the firm’s employees will join MMA and operate out of MMA’s existing office in Lubbock.

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. In 2015, it expanded its national footprint into Canada. MMA offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses and individuals across North America.

Source: Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC