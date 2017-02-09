8 Die in 2 Unrelated Crashes on Opposite Ends of Texas

Investigators say four people were killed in a South Texas traffic accident just hours after an unrelated wreck in the Panhandle also claimed four lives.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says four people died Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash 9 miles east of Laredo. Investigators say the wreck on Texas 359 involved a pickup truck, a car and a tractor-trailer rig.

Officials say preliminary information indicates the rig struck the back of the pickup that was making a turn, then a car collided with at least one of those vehicles.

Earlier Tuesday, four people died in a two-vehicle wreck near Dumas. A DPS statement says a car going the wrong way on U.S. 287 hit an SUV head-on. Both drivers and a passenger in each vehicle died.

