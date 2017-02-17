Phillips Appointed Chair of Texas House Insurance Committee

Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus has appointed Rep. Larry Phillips, District 62, as chair of the Texas House of Representatives Insurance Committee for the 85th session of the Texas Legislature.

This position was previously held by Rep. John Frullo, District 84, who now serves as chair of the Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee.

The insurance committee also includes:

Vice Chair, Rep. Sergio Muñoz, Jr., District 36

Rep. Rodney Anderson, District 105

Rep. Lance Gooden, District 4

Rep. Tom Oliverson, District 130

Rep. Dennis Paul, District 129

Rep. Scott Sanford, District 70

Rep. Chris Turner, District 101

Rep. Hubert Vo, District 149

The insurance committee has jurisdiction over the insurance industry in Texas, all insurers writing coverage in the state, and certain state agencies. No bills have yet been referred to the committee, according to the Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas (SLTX).

Source: SLTX