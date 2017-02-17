Texas Mutual Insurance, VFIS of Texas, Distribute $228K in Grants to First Responders

Workers’ compensation insurance provider, Texas Mutual Insurance Co., and VFIS of Texas have distributed $228,000 in grant money to 90 volunteer fire departments and nonprofit emergency medical service (EMS) organizations across the state of Texas.

VFIS of Texas is the state regional director for VFIS, a subsidiary of the Glatfelter Insurance Group, and the master agent for the Emergency Service Organization Workers’ Compensation Safety Group.

The need-based grants were awarded to reimburse fire departments and nonprofit EMS organizations for 2017 individual member certification dues and fees, as well as health and wellness programs, and travel costs to attend training.

Grants of up to $5,000 have been awarded based on financial need and are intended to encourage all departments to participate in certification, training and health/wellness programs to prevent emergency responder deaths and injuries.

Source: Texas Mutual Insurance Co.