Dozens of Homes Around San Antonio Damaged by Severe Storms, Tornadoes

Severe storms, including at least one tornado, have wreaked widespread damage across parts of San Antonio, damaging dozens of homes but causing only minor injuries.

A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado struck a residential area about 5 miles north of downtown San Antonio either late Sunday or early Monday.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says 43 homes were damaged, including three that collapsed. He says five minor injuries were reported in the area.

Bexar County spokeswoman Monica Ramos says another 30 to 40 homes were damaged in two densely populated adjoining subdivisions about 10 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio.

National Weather Service survey teams inspected those and other areas throughout the day Monday.

