8K Louisianans Possibly Impacted by Reinsurance Broker’s Data Breach

The Louisiana Department of Insurance reported that a reinsurance broker contracted by the Louisiana Health Cooperative (LAHC) has experienced a data breach.

As a result, former LAHC policyholder Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and in some cases Protected Health Information (PHI) such as names, social security numbers and health insurance information may have been exposed to or viewed by unauthorized individuals. The LDI estimates around 8,000 former LAHC members could have been impacted.

The data breach was reported to the LAHC by Summit Reinsurance Services (Summit) which was the LAHC’s reinsurance broker for the 2014 plan year. Summit maintains the policyholder information as part of the underwriting and consulting reinsurance services it provides certain insurance companies.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance placed the Louisiana Health Cooperative into rehabilitation in September 2015 and the company ceased writing policies at the end of 2015.

“Protecting consumer personal information is a matter we take very seriously and we are evaluating the extent to which former Louisiana Health Cooperative policyholders could be affected,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “As we work to collect more information on the nature of the breach and its potential impact, I’m asking Louisiana residents who had a policy with the Louisiana Health Cooperative to be on the lookout in their mail for notices and also monitor their financial accounts for any unusual activity.”

Summit has established a help line for anyone seeking additional information on this incident. It can be reached at 1-877-215-9747, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Callers should provide reference number 2996113016 when calling. Former LAHC policyholders can also visit www.mylahc.org for more information on this incident and steps they can take to prevent identity fraud. The Louisiana Department of Insurance offers the following FAQs:

How many former LAHC policyholders are impacted by the Summit data breach? The affected server contained personal information on an estimated 8,000 former LAHC members. Summit reports that it has not found evidence that personal information on the affected server was misused or attempted to be misused.

How will customers know if they are impacted? Summit is sending formal notifications to those potentially impacted by the breach. The letters include an explanation of the incident as well as an offer of credit monitoring services at no cost.

What should I do if I think I may have been impacted? Call the Summit Help Line. Summit has established a help line for anyone seeking additional information on this incident. It can be reached at 1-877-215-9747, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Callers should provide reference number 2996113016 when calling.

Register for credit monitoring. Summit is offering credit protection services for those potentially impacted by the breach. Summit will provide you with an activation code to use to activate your credit monitoring at FamilySecure.com.

Visit the LAHC website. Former LAHC policyholders can visit www.mylahc.org for more information on this incident and steps to prevent identity fraud.

Monitor mail and financial accounts. The LDI advises those who used to have a policy with the Louisiana Health Cooperative to be on the lookout in their mail for notices and also monitor their financial accounts for any unusual activity.

