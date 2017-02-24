Ryan Specialty Group to Acquire Trident Marine Managers

RSG Underwriting Managers (RSGUM) announced an agreement to acquire Trident Marine Managers Inc. and related claims adjusting affiliates (Trident), headquartered in Houston.

Trident is a specialty marine managing general agency that has served the energy sector for more than 35 years. RSG Underwriting Managers is a division of Chicago-based Ryan Specialty Group (RSG).

Trident Managing Directors Martin Hayes and Michael Johnson will continue to lead the practice going forward.

Trident offers nationwide coverages with a particular focus on marine and energy operations within the Gulf of Mexico. Core products include Marine General Liability, Hull & Liability, Maritime Employers Liability and Umbrella. Trident maintains full underwriting authority and appointments with multiple “A” rated carriers.

Trident was represented by Marsh, Berry & Co. Inc.

Terms of the agreement were not released.

Source: Ryan Specialty Group