Jury: Former Oklahoma Legislator Must Pay Insurer $4.3M in Defamation Case

A Tulsa, Okla., jury has awarded an insurance company and its CEO $4.3 million in a defamation case.

The Oklahoman reports former state legislator and former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew left First Trinity Financial Corp. in 2013 and issued a news release calling for investigation of the company and its CEO related to stock purchases.

Last week a jury found Pettigrew defamed the company and its CEO, Gregg Zahn. The jury also found Pettigrew breached his fiduciary duties to the company.

First Trinity was awarded $800,000, and Zahn was awarded $3.5 million. The jury says Pettigrew intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon Zahn.

Pettigrew says his attorneys are preparing an appeal.

