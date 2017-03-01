Arkansas House Passes Tort-Reform Amendment Capping Punitive Damages, Fees

The Arkansas House has approved a proposed state constitutional amendment that would ask voters to limit some attorney’s fees and punitive damages in lawsuits.

The House voted 65-29 for the joint resolution and sent it back to the state Senate to consider a House amendment. A previous version of the proposal has already passed the Senate.

Supporters say the proposal would reduce legal judgments against health care providers, which they say would lead to a decrease in medical malpractice insurance rates.

If eventually approved by voters, the proposal would cap punitive damages for personal injury, property damage or wrongful death at $500,000.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.