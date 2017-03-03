Faulty Fire Sprinkler at Texas Library Damages Thousands of Books

Workers at a North Texas library estimate more than 3,000 books have water damage after a fire sprinkler wrongly went off and flooded a first-floor area.

The Wichita Falls Public Library reopened on March 2 amid cleanup and inventory to determine what books face disposal.

Officials are trying to determine what prompted the sprinkler to spray water for nearly an hour Tuesday before the library opened for business. Authorities say there was no fire.

The director of the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Jack Murphy, says assessment continues to see what books can be salvaged. No damage estimate was immediately available.

Murphy says tests will be done on the sprinkler head.

