Alliant Names Nowak First Vice President in Louisiana

Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has named Jan Nowak first vice president

Nowak has more than 37 years of insurance brokerage experience and extensive knowledge of marine-related exposures. She has worked with vessel operators, shipyards and other connected industries.

She was managing director and principal with a regional energy and marine insurance brokerage prior to joining Alliant.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant provides property/ casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients.