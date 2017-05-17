Texas Wholesale Insurance Broker LevelFirst Promotes Innocent to VP

LevelFirst, the Dallas-based wholesale broker and MGA binding facility owned by IIAT Services Co., has promoted Kate Innocent to vice president.

The promotion coincides with Innocent receiving a life/health insurance license.

Innocent joined LevelFirst in 2014 as associate underwriter and most recently served as assistant vice president. She also holds the designations of Commercial Insurance Counselor and Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist.

IIAT Services Co. is owned by the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT). IIAT acquired LevelFirst in 2014 to continue its tradition of providing insurance markets for independent insurance agents.

Source: LevelFirst