CompSource Named Company of the Year by Oklahoma Independent Insurance Agents

Independent insurance agents in Oklahoma have honored CompSource Mutual Insurance Co. with their company of the year award.

The Independent Insurance Agents of Oklahoma presented CompSource with the 2017 Company of the Year award at IIAOK’s recently held 110th Annual Conference and Trade Show.

The award is voted on by the entire IIAOK membership and recognizes the company that has made a difference in the agent community by providing excellent products and services to independent agents and the independent insurance agency systems.

“It is an honor to be recognized as the 2017 Company of the Year from the IIAOK. We continually strive to maintain competitive rates and improve our processes; ensuring agents and policymembers receive the best customer care. We understand the critical role independent insurance agents play in helping to keep Oklahoma’s workforce safe; we are incredibly proud to be recognized as their trusted partner for providing workers’ compensation insurance,” Jason Clark, president and CEO of CompSource Mutual Insurance Co., said in a statement released by the company.

Denise Johnson, president and CEO of IIAOK, said “CompSource has been an active partner of IIAOK for many years and has made a positive impact on our industry. We congratulate them and look forward to their continued efforts in support of the independent agent community.”

Source: CompSource Mutual Insurance Co.