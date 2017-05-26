Texas Bill Affirming Workers’ Comp Division Fraud Unit Advances

The Texas Senate has passed legislation that affirms the authority of Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation fraud unit to conduct criminal investigations.

The Senate passed HB 2053 on May 24; it was previously approved in the House.

According to the legislative analysis of the bill, the DWC fraud unit was created in 2016. HB 2053 clarifies DWC’s existing authority to conduct workers’ compensation fraud investigations.

The bill affirms DWC’s authority to investigate workers’ compensation fraud, assist prosecutors and have subpoena authority to compel testimony.

In its analysis, the House Research Organization said “HB 2053 also would increase from less than $1,500 to less than $2,500 the value up to which fraudulently obtaining or withholding workers’ compensation benefits or coverage was a class A misdemeanor. Fraudulently obtaining or withholding workers’ compensation benefits or coverage valued at $2,500 or more would be classified as a state-jail felony (180 days to two years in a state jail and an optional fine of up to $10,000).”

Source: Texas Legislature