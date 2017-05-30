NFP Acquires Oklahoma’s Bigbie, Hensley & Janway Insurance

Insurance broker and consultant NFP has acquired Oklahoma City-based Bigbie, Hensley & Janway Insurance Agency Inc.(BHJ). The transaction closed on May 1, 2017.

BHJ provides benefits products and services with an emphasis on small group employers and the individual health care market. Andy Bigbie and Matt Hensley, principals of the firm, will join as directors of NFP and report to Kelly Hudelson, managing director of NFP’s South Central region.

New York-based NFP Corp. provides employee benefits, property/casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions through licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

Source: NFP