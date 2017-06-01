Fake Arkansas Insurance Broker Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

An Arkansas man who pretended to be an insurance broker and collected more than $1 million selling fake insurance policies in three states has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, the Arkansas Insurance Department announced.

Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr said Paul Alexander Robertson (AKA Steven Mayberry) has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison and pay $868,836.52 in restitution for defrauding consumers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Robertson pleaded guilty in August to one count of mail fraud, admitting to using a fake name and false business names with a Little Rock post office box to collect more than $1.19 million in premiums on fictitious policies. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Little Rock on May 31.

Kerr said AID’s Criminal Investigations Division helped federal investigators secure the guilty plea in the case.

Arkansas Online reported that the false business names Robertson used in his scheme were Prime Services and Brokerages Resources.

AID said it received the first complaint about Robertson in January 2015 from a Louisiana woman who learned from the Louisiana Department of Insurance that a certificate of liability insurance she received from him was invalid. The woman also claimed two unauthorized drafts from her checking account.